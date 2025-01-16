The operation has been activated, according to El Correo, after obtaining new evidence that suggests that the woman could have been walled up inside the building on Las Escuelas Street, in the heart of the old part of the Burgos town. The newspaper says that after informing the Judicial Police of all the investigations carried out, the appropriate protocol was activated in Burgos and the relevant court order was requested to enter the property.

The bureaucratic procedures have been carried out discreetly in recent weeks and this Thursday, shortly before eight in the morning, residents of the neighborhood witnessed the strong operation deployed by the National Police.

For the operation that attempts to locate the human remains of the young woman, specialist officials from the areas of scientific police, judicial police and technical support have arrived, according to police sources reported to the Ical agency. Technical support that consists of "officials with machines and tools", and "everything under judicial authorization"they emphasized.









At this time, the National Police Station cannot provide “more news” although they stressed that the device is made up of the “necessary” troops to “try to make sure that this new information, that trail that is followed, hopefully has a good result,” while they assured that “the police do not work with illusions.”

“We are working there, we are looking for his body and we hope when there is news we can give something positive,” police sources said. Likewise, they recognized that they are “very difficult and complicated tasks” twenty years laterwhile “very laborious, very technical and very thorough.”

Marisa Villaquirán was 38 years old when she disappeared, on December 7, 2004. Her case shocked Mirandese society. El Correo recalls that her ex-husband Rafael Gabarri was convicted for her disappearance, who has served 14 years and 4 months in prison for a crime of illegal detention, although since the body did not appear he could not be tried for murder.

In his statement, the ex-husband stated that after having forcibly put her in a car and taken her to San Juan, he later left her on the Iron Bridge, but the Security Forces and Corps and the judges never believed that theory. In 2017, a new hypothesis led to the investigation being resumed.