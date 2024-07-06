With the arrivals of Mbappé and Endrick, Real Madrid look even stronger, however, the team from the capital of Spain has suffered losses that were not in the minds of the sporting area. Thus, the Merengues understand that this summer they will have to look for more signings to compete in the best possible way and two of the powerful names on the table are Alphonso Davies and Leny Yoro, however, Florentino Pérez has set limits for both defenders.
The information states that the white club has full agreement regarding the terms of the contracts with both players, as both are to Ancelotti’s liking, however, the sporting department of Madrid will not pay the figures that Bayern are demanding for Davies and Lille for Yoro, the two aforementioned clubs consider that their players should leave for a price between 50 and 60 million euros, rates that Florentino is not open to paying for under any circumstances.
Considering that both players have less than a year left on their contracts, Florentino is open to paying between 20 and 30 million euros for each one, that is, half of what the Germans and the French are asking for. The Real Madrid president considers that this figure is fair and if his request is not accepted, the Champions League champions are open to waiting for them as free agents, since in reality, their signings are not urgent for the next cycle.
