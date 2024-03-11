The death toll from floods and landslides on the Indonesian island of Sumatra has risen to 26 dead and 11 missing, an ambulance services official confirmed Monday.

Heavy rains on Thursday caused disaster in West Sumatra province, where rivers overflowed and landslides swept away homes.

National Disaster Management Agency spokesman Abdul Mahari said, “11 people are still missing, while 26 people have been found dead.”

In Besisir Selatan district, the bodies of 23 people were found while six are still missing, according to Fajr Sukma, an official at the West Sumatra Province Disaster Management Agency.

In the Padang Pariaman area, heavy rains killed at least three people.

Bad weather conditions and power outages are hampering rescue efforts, according to Sukma.

Sukma said, “The rain continues today, and rescue personnel are carrying out a relief operation despite the rain,” suggesting that the number of victims will rise.

On Sunday, rescue teams were able to open a road to the most affected areas and distribute aid to the evacuees, such as tents, medicines, and instant food.

The disaster damaged hundreds of homes, bridges, mosques and other public facilities.