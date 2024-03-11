Branko Horoscope: the astrologer's predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Monday 11 March 2024? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his own horoscope it was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko's horoscope today, Monday 11 March 2024:

Aries

Dear Aries, the favorable Moon leads you to experience beautiful emotions. During the week, a person who was very important in your life could reappear. At work, take advantage of the positive presence of Jupiter for a few more weeks.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko's horoscope, you will be quite nervous. If there is any misunderstanding in the family, instead of withdrawing into yourself, you should try to clarify it. At work, some delays could cause difficulties.

Twins

Dear Gemini, tensions and nervousness both in couples and in the family. Even at work you should pay particular attention to controversies and useless discussions.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, the time has come to recover and try to find your balance as a couple, especially if you are experiencing strong tensions. At work you have some difficulty relating to a certain environment, which seems a little hostile towards you.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko's horoscope today, you need a little peace of mind. Even if it won't be easy, try to avoid unnecessary discussions. This is a period of change on all fronts, so try to hold on, great satisfaction will come soon!

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

Virgin

Dear Virgo, you may decide to make some changes in your life, it could concern both feelings and work. Be careful of opposite Mars, which can hinder you in closing a contract or an agreement you are defining.

Balance

Dear Libra, favorable Mars could give birth to new and intriguing loves. There will also be some interesting news coming to work. The horoscope recommends: relax.

BRANKO'S HOROSCOPE FOR 2024

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko's horoscope today, a fairly positive start to the week for the sign of Scorpio. Singles will be able to have interesting encounters, while those who have recently met a person can experience beautiful emotions.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, some planets are in your favor and will give you exciting experiences. The day, specifically, will be very interesting. At work, however, there may be some small obstacles.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, there will be great tensions with your partner, caused by many misunderstandings. The horoscope advises: take a break to reflect, try to clarify things, especially within yourself! In work, favorable Saturn will help you in your plans.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko's horoscope today (Monday 11 March 2024), a quiet and relaxing start to the week. In recent days, too many work commitments have kept you away from your partner, now you can recover. At work you are ready for new challenges.

Fish

Dear Pisces, you have spent excessively, try to be more careful and save. In love it seems that the situation, at least for tomorrow, is positive. The horoscope recommends: a little rest can help you recharge.

WHAT IS THE ASCENDANT AND HOW IT IS CALCULATED