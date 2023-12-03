Three people were injured, including an 8-year-old minor, as a result of the fire that occurred this Sunday night in a house located on Pío Baroja Street in Yecla.

The Emergency Coordination Center 112 Region of Murcia received several calls at 7:55 p.m. reporting a fire in a home located on the first floor of a three-story building.

Firefighters from the Fire Extinguishing and Rescue Consortium of the Region of Murcia, several patrols from the Yecla Local Police, a Mobile Emergency Unit and an ambulance from the Primary Care Emergency Service, both from the Management of Urges and Emergencies 061.

The health services attended to an 8-year-old girl who had serious burns, explained the Emergency Department of the Region of Murcia. She was stabilized at the scene and later transferred by ambulance to the burn unit of the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital. The first evaluation ensures that the minor suffers burns that can affect between 20 and 30% of her body, the same sources explain.

On the other hand, an ambulance from the Primary Care Emergency Service treated two more injured people at the scene of the fire who were inside the apartment when the fire started. They were a 51-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man. Both had minor burns, without needing to be transported to hospital.

For their part, firefighters are still in the area cooling the remains of the fire and ventilating the area since the fire caused extensive damage to the home.