Although the Russian-Ukrainian war is hundreds of thousands of kilometers away from the Gaza Strip, the two wars have one thing in common, according to reports, which is Ukraine’s loss of its ground attack against Russia, and another loss for the Israeli army against the Hamas movement, with armed factions cooperating in carrying out a ground attack and comprehensive invasion. sector for about two months.

Two researchers, one Russian and the other Palestinian, spoke to Sky News Arabia about the reasons for the failure of the ground attack by Ukraine and Israel over a long period, despite the difference in combat power and efficiency possessed by the Israeli army, in addition to the density of military supplies that Kiev has received in the face of Russia since February 22, 2022. .

Meat grinder



The Russian researcher specializing in international affairs, Timur Doydar, says that Ukraine exaggerated in throwing its soldiers into a furnace of Russian fire that opened on them from all sides in Kherson and Bakhmut, which was called the “meat grinder,” without a strong militarily conscious study of the battlefield, especially during What was known as the “counterattack.”

Timur Dowidar adds, in exclusive statements to Sky News Arabia, that the overwhelming Russian air superiority, in light of the Ukrainian side’s lack of air forces and the waiting for the arrival of F-16 fighters and long-range missiles, have made the Russian army easy prey for Russian air and artillery strikes. , especially since the Ukrainian rush before September 2022 caused heavy losses in life for Kiev.

Dowidar reviews a number of factors that helped the Ukrainian ground attack fail:

The Ukrainians’ lack of a strong air force and long-range models of missiles, making any ground attack against Russia akin to suicide.

– The wide technological and technical difference, which represented a gap between the Ukrainian and Russian sides, paved the way for a situation of detecting attacking soldiers on the ground and striking them while moving, especially on asphalt roads and mountain paths.

– The Ukrainians’ reliance on drones and missile strikes, and the lack of experience of the Ukrainian army soldiers, tipped the balance in favor of the Russian army in the ground confrontations that occurred and are occurring, most recently in Bakhmut and the strategic Avdiivka.

– Kiev forces were forced to stop fighting during the winter due to bad weather, due to the difficulty of moving tanks and armored vehicles, due to the accumulation of snow and the damage to personnel and equipment that hinders any ground attack, no matter how well prepared it is.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported earlier that the Ukrainian forces, since the beginning of the counterattack, had not achieved any significant success, and had lost more than 43,000 people and more than 4,900 weapons. Among the Ukrainian equipment destroyed were 26 aircraft, 9 helicopters, and 1,831. Armored vehicles, including 25 German Leopard tanks and 7 French wheeled tanks. AMXAnd 21 American Bradley infantry armored vehicles.

Gaza war

Dr. Ayman Al-Raqab, professor of political science at Al-Quds University, believes that the Hamas movement, along with Palestinian factions, has been adopting the theory of “lightning strikes” against the Israeli army for decades, a theory that helps exhaust the most powerful armies and depletes its numerical strength, and in light of the Israeli army’s attempts to Pressure on the ground, ground invasion, and proving its ability to restore deterrence resulted in massive losses.

Ayman Al-Raqab added, in exclusive statements to Sky News Arabia, that the state of Israeli intelligence failure paved the way for huge losses in the event of a ground invasion, especially since the fighting is taking place in residential neighborhoods and the entrances to villages, which are well-studied places and the Palestinian resistance is good at war, while The source of the Israeli army’s strength in directing concentrated air strikes and long-range artillery and missile shelling of its targets.

Al-Raqab confirms that there are many factors that help in the failure of any Israeli attempts to carry out a comprehensive ground attack in the Gaza Strip:

The demographic and organizational nature of the buildings in the Gaza Strip is crowded with buildings and residents, which makes it difficult to hunt down faction members.

The strikes of the Palestinian resistance and factions depend on directing lightning strikes from houses, houses and trenches, which helps to exhaust and hunt down soldiers.

– Rocket barrages in depth and mortar strikes by the Palestinian factions since October 7 have helped create a state of terror among the Israelis, and this is a message that the soldiers live by.

The Palestinian factions are holed up in houses and lurking underground, and the movement of armored vehicles in the narrow streets is very difficult, making them an easy target for anti-tank weapons using RPGs, which is an effective weapon and widely available to the factions.

– Hamas and other factions are resorting to developing and diversifying the locations of their attacks on the Israeli army, including depth bombing, targeting ambushes, and setting military traps for tanks and groups of soldiers. This is a policy that helps distract decision-makers to study ways of counter-military response.

On Sunday morning, Palestinian media reported the killing of a large number of Israeli army soldiers, following the detonation of explosive devices at their position of 60 soldiers, east of Juhr al-Dik, in the central Gaza Strip.