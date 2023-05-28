And Erdogan’s tweet, which was published at exactly six o’clock, stated, “I call on all my brothers to take care of the ballot boxes until the results are final. Now is the time to protect the will of our nation over our heads until the last moment.”

The results will be issued successively during the coming hours, as they are expected to be completed earlier than when they were announced after voting in the first round, given that the ballots are simpler and include only Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu.