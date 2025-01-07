Before starting the journey it is always advisable to see that our vehicle is in optimal conditions to be able to travel on any road in Spain. And not only to take a longer journey, but we must also do it even if we go to a closer place. It is true that depending on the time of year the car may suffer more, which is why inspections of certain parts of the car are necessary.

In winter, which are the coldest months, cars that are left sleeping on the street suffer a lot due to the freezing temperatures at night. It has always been said that it is advisable to leave a period of time when starting and moving so that the engine reaches the appropriate temperature. Despite this, this act should not only be done at this time of year, but it is advisable to do it whenever we get behind the wheel, since it provides three benefits to the vehicle.

The benefits of waiting a minute before starting a walk

Through the Talleres Ebenezer TikTok account (@talleresebenezer) one of their mechanics has shared the three benefits which means waiting at least one minute after starting and before starting to drive. One of the first points that has been highlighted is the lubrication. In this sense, he explains that it is essential to extend the life of the car and if we do not know how it works we can destroy it. “When we start the car everything the oil is at the bottom and that oil has to gain pressure and height to lubricate the entire engine,” says the mechanic.

“It is very important that we allow time for the oil to begin to rise throughout the engine to the highest parts and gain pressure,” says the expert on TikTok. With temperature and lubrication, engine functions will be smoother and there will be less wear.





Another point in favor is the fuel saving and environmental pollution. The mechanic says that it is possible that many drivers do not give importance to the pollution but “when the vehicle is started the combustions are much colder and less efficient, therefore, not having such optimal convulsions pollution is much higher“, and adds that it is linked to the fuel “if we do not have the correct explosions.” For this reason, he states that “if we wait that time for the working temperature and correct lubrication to be reached, we will be able to both save fuel and contaminate less”.

And finally, the energy efficiency. The first thing he explains is that having the car stopped for a month is not the same as just one day. “The starter motor is a part that consumes a lot of electricity. That part that It consumes so much electricity, it wears out the battery more.“explains the mechanic. “If we give a little time when we start for the alternator, which is responsible for recharging the battery and supplying the vehicle, to be able to regulate its voltage, it helps charge the battery and wait for certain consumers to turn off,” reveals this mechanic.