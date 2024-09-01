His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, met yesterday with his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, at Al Marmoum Rest House in Dubai.

During the meeting, which was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Their Highnesses exchanged friendly fraternal talks and discussed a number of issues and topics of interest to the nation and its citizens, in addition to the country’s efforts and ambitious development vision during the next phase to continue its progress and prosperity and achieve the aspirations of its people.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said on his page on the “X” platform yesterday: “Today I met my brother, the President of the State, may God protect him, in Dubai, at the Al Marmoum Rest House. Meeting the President of the State is a good meeting for the country and its citizens. We discussed a number of new national trends. We discussed the most important developments and changes on the local and international arenas.”

His Highness continued, saying: “We enjoyed the visit. Love brought us together. Friendship increased. Souls were adorned by this meeting. May God protect him, the nation, and the citizens.”

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, and a number of senior officials.

