Euskadi assumes the management of Cercanías: continuity of Renfe, free tickets and 500 million in investments

Perhaps there are travelers in the metropolitan areas of Bilbao or Donostia who, this New Year’s Eve, go to dinner or a party on a Renfe Cercanías train. If the night drags on and you decide to return first thing in the morning on this same means of transport, you will not notice any change but, with the chimes, a very relevant one will have occurred from a legal point of view. From 00:00 on January 1, 2025, Euskadi assumes the management of this service after the political agreement between the central and Basque governments last spring. The transfer was valued at 92.7 million and the State is also committed to making almost 500 million in investments from now on, which includes the renovation of 25 of the 44 oldest trains.

The change affects 22 million passengers (22,802 each day in Donostia and 58,096 on the Biscayan lines) who use one of the 426 daily services. There are 182 kilometers of network – although the tracks will continue to belong to Adif since they are used for other medium and long distance services – and there are 95 stations spread across 43 municipalities with about 1.1 million inhabitants, 50% of the population of the autonomous community.

Renfe had a contract until 2027 to operate four lines around Bilbao – three of Iberian gauge and one inherited from the old FEVE on narrow gauge or metric gauge – and another in Donostia and this will continue to be the case, although the control of its schedules, frequencies or rates passes to the Sustainable Mobility area of ​​the Basque Government. It is a model similar to that of the Rodalies de Catalunya, autonomously managed but with the same state operator as always. At least temporarily, in Euskadi not even the decoration or the name on the trains will be changed.

Nor will the cost change. In fact, if in Euskadi all the means of transport operated by the autonomous community, the provincial councils or the town councils will continue to be at 50% in the first half of 2025, the State has guaranteed that it will continue to maintain completely free Renfe Cercanías services, a model released in 2022 and that has been extended several times. Sources from the Basque Government emphasize that it will work exactly the same as with Rodalies in these three years of bonuses.

New line in Vitoria

Euskadi had already received a partial transfer of Cercanías decades ago. In fact, the new lines will complement those operated by the regional operator Euskotren. These are the old internal metric gauge lines that operate in Bizkaia and Gipuzkoa, although the one known as ‘topo’ passes to Hendaye.

In Vitoria, the capital of the autonomous community, the one known as ‘vasconavarro’ disappeared half a century ago and neither Euskotren nor Renfe have offered local rail services – which do arrive on some of the lines from Bilbao to Llodio or Amurrio because they end in Orduña – and the transfer includes the commitment to create a new route that will reach Miranda de Ebro in the west and Alsasua in the east. Agreements have already been reached with Castilla y León and Navarra to put it into practice. Improvements are also promised in the Encarciones.

“Among the improvements that will be implemented in 2025, the Department of Sustainable Mobility has agreed with Renfe on the design of a new Cercanías service in Álava, with trains between Miranda de Ebro and Alsasua that will provide new daily and weekend services at first glance. morning, noon and late afternoon time; as well as with the extension of several routes that today end in Vitoria, without crossing the Alavesa plain. These improvements are expected to be activated in the first months of the year, in spring. In Bizkaia, Carranza will have new services that will connect with Bilbao through a rail shuttle to Aranguren that will consist of five daily services in both directions and that will be launched once ADIF carries out the necessary electrification works,” explained the Basque Government.





“We assume an important service in the daily lives of many people and we do it with the desire not to settle for what exists and to move forward,” explains the counselor of the branch, the socialist Susana García Chueca, in a forum in this newspaper about the Cercanías transfer. The head of Sustainable Mobility assumes that the change in management “is not an easy task”, but values ​​the “proven capacity” and “tenacity” of the regional managers, as well as the collaboration with Adif and the State administration. In fact, the Secretary of State is Basque, the former mayor of Irún, José Antonio Santano, and the head of the state railway administrator is the former Basque deputy councilor Pedro Marco.





The transfer agreement also includes an investment package in Euskadi. There have been years of complaints from users, also due to accessibility problems at the stations. Initially, an injection of 400 million euros was publicly referred to. Now, in a document sent to the Basque Parliament at the request of the PP, it rises to 494.2 million for “98 actions.”

The document is from Adif and is closed in October. It points out that 8 of the 98 investments are already “in process.” There are 167.6 million already mobilized. By area, the bulk of the money goes to the center of Bilbao, with 51 works valued at 292.8 million. In Donostia they are 46 and 197.1 million euros. 4.3 million are included for the new Carranza and Aranguren branch and there are no mentions of the new Vitoria line. As main areas, 30% of the money goes to stations, 23% to infrastructure, 21% to telecommunications and 17% to electrification.