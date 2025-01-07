Nikola Mirotic is one of the most renowned figures in the Euroleague. Currently, the former Barça and Real Madrid player plays for Olimpia Milan. The Montenegrin received Spanish nationality in 2010 and that same year he already played in the U-20 Eurobasket with ‘La Familia’, a group with which he participated thirty times.

The power forward, also with a past in the NBA in the Bulls, the Pelicans and the Bucks, won gold at the Eurobasket in France in 2015 and the Olympic bronze in Rio 2016.



Mirotic with the Spanish team against the United States in Rio 2016 Getty Images

In an interview with the specialized media SkweekMirotic declared that he had never felt Spanish and that he was an “Orthodox Montenegrin and Serbian” despite having represented the team led by Sergio Scariolo.





Luis Buxeres | Milan

However, the Podgorica-born player has good memories of his time in Spain, both in clubs and in the national team. In fact, he stated that he considers it “his second home” and that “he will always be grateful for giving him the opportunity and giving him good treatment.”

