A man killed two suspected gang members “in self-defense” after four “criminals”among them the deceased, “threaten” citizens, according to the Police.

According to the Security entity, four gang members from the Barrio 18 Sureños fraction “arrived on a field to threaten the citizens with a machete”. The event would have occurred on Sunday night in an area of ​​the department of Usulután (east).

The Police reported, in a message on Twitter, that “a man in self-defense shot the criminals and two of them died on the spot.” The source added that “we are looking for the two subjects who fled the place, while the citizen will not be prosecuted, since he acted in legitimate defense.”

The Police reported at midnight this Monday that there were no homicides in the country on Sunday, so they did not take into account the deaths of the alleged gang members.

El Salvador is under a regime of exception, which suspends constitutional rights, since March 2022 after an escalation in homicides attributed to gangs that claimed the lives of more than 80 people in three days.

This measure has left at least 71,479 people in detention, whom the Government accuses of being part of the gangs, while humanitarian organizations have received 6,436 complaints of human rights violations, mainly due to arbitrary detentions.

Nayib Bukele, President of El Salvador.

El Salvador responds to criticism for the emergency regime

Regarding the exception regime, El Salvador denied last Friday before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) the accusations of humanitarian organizations about abusesharassment of the press and torture within the framework of the emergency regime, in force since March 2022.

“I reject in a general and clear way all the affirmations that have been made about that in El Salvador there is torture, there are violations of freedom of expression, that there is monitoring and harassment of journalists,” said the presidential commissioner for Human Rights and Freedom of Expression, the Colombian Andrés Guzmán.



He assured, during a virtual hearing, that “there is not a single complaint” of attacks against journalists in the Prosecutor’s Office and Attorney General’s Officenot to mention the complaints that journalists have filed with the Prosecutor’s Office for espionage with the Pegasus software.

A group of social organizations denounced before the IACHR that under the emergency regime, which suspends various constitutional guarantees, that the Central American country has a “generalized lack of guarantees.”

Gabriela Santos, director of the University Institute of Human Rights of the UCA (Idhuca), maintained that this translates into “arbitrary arrests, lack of due process, non-existence of the right to defense, torture, precarious conditions in prisons, deaths in prisons that do not are investigated.”

