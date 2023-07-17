The former will have a maximum level requirement of 60 and will be part of World Tier III, while the Ancestral will be in World Tier IV and have a maximum level requirement of 80. The consequence of all this is that it will be easier to equip your new characters.

Diablo 4 with the arrival of the Season 1 update, will introduce an interesting change: the maximum required level will change to use Sacred and Ancestral items.

What changes in detail in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 will make it easier to give items to your characters, but not too fast

For clarity, let’s explain the issue better. This doesn’t mean that characters who aren’t level 60 can’t suddenly equip Holy items. Conversely, the change means that gear found by a player with a high-level character will be more easily shared with lower level characters.

Previouslylevel 100 players would only find items that required a level 100 character to equip, meaning they couldn’t be thrown into the stash and stored for another lower level character.

In Season 1If a level 100 Barbarian player finds a large Holy item for a Rogue, the Rogue only needs to be level 60 to equip it.

As mentioned, this way you will find giving equipment to new characters much faster in this way. Clearly, however, we are talking about very high levels. You will not be able to donate level 100 gear to a level 1 character.

We also point out that it will not be necessary to reach Lv. 100 to unlock all rewards in the Pass.