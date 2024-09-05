Lenovo has once again surprised the tech world with a revolutionary laptop concept. TheAuto Twist AI PCpresented at IFA 2024, features a motorized hinge that allows it to rotate its screen to follow the user’s movements and transform into different modes in response to voice commands.

The Auto Twist AI is an evolution of the convertible laptop concept that has been on the market for over 20 years. Most 2-in-1 laptops today have 360-degree hinges that allow the screen to fold back, transforming the device into a tablet. The Auto Twist AI, on the other hand, relies on a motorized center hinge that allows the laptop to rotate and fold in on itself.

Lenovo Auto Twist AI PC Concept

Lenovo’s concept proved to respond quickly to voice commands, though the physical transformation still took a few seconds. The face tracking feature, which allows the screen to follow the user as they move, proved especially useful during video calls.

While the Auto Twist AI is still a concept, Lenovo is exploring potential applications for the technology. The laptop could be especially useful for people with mobility issues, who might have trouble manually turning a traditional convertible laptop. Additionally, the ability to control the device with voice commands could open up new accessibility opportunities.

What do you think of this idea? Do you think it's functional or do you consider it a simple gimmick? In the next few hours, in fact, new content will arrive directly from the fair and you will be able to see in action particular concepts like this Lenovo or Acer Predator Project DualPlay, a gaming laptop with a removable controller that we tried right in Berlin.