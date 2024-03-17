dAyro Moreno He made history in Colombian soccer by scoring the 225th goal of his career in the country this Saturday, to be the top scorer, surpassing Sergio Galván Rey, who scored 224 goals.
The forward born in Chicoral had been chasing this record and achieved it in a match in which he gave Once Caldas the victory over Medellín, 1-2.
This is how he scored the 225 goals:
Play in motion
181
Penalty
40
Free shot
4
Right
155
Head
40
Left handed
29
Buttock
1
What team did you mark them with?
Once Caldas
119
National
44
Millionaires
29
Bucaramanga
22
Junior
eleven
Minutes and venues
Local
137
Visitor
88
In Triumphs
155
In ties
38
in defeats
32
First time
98
Minute 1-15
33
Minute 16-30
28
Minute 31-45
37
Second time
127
Minute 46-60
39
Minute 61-75
41
Minute 76-90
47
The rivals
Pereira
17
Tolima
16
Medellin
14
Millionaires
13
Patriots
12
Boyacá Chicó
eleven
National
eleven
Oil Alliance
10
Junior
10
Santa Fe
10
Huila
9
Grass
9
Quindío
9
Envigado
9
Golden Eagles
8
Cali
8
Royal Cartagena
7
America
6
Bucaramanga
6
Cucuta
6
Once Caldas
6
Jaguars
5
Equity
4
Cupcake
4
Cortuluá
3
Strength
1
Lions
1
In which stadiums did he score:
Big stick
67
Atanasio Girardot
43
El Campin
3. 4
Alfonso Lopez
13
Hernán Ramírez Villegas
10
Roberto Melendez
10
Manuel Murillo Toro
6
South Stadium Park
6
Pascual Guerrero
6
Daniel Villa Zapata
5
The independence
4
General Santander
3
Arturo Cumplido Sierra
2
Centenary
2
Ditaires
2
Guillermo Plazas Alcid
2
Jaime Moron
2
Freedom
2
Metropolitan Roof
2
Alberto Grisales
1
Álvaro Gómez (Floridablanca)
1
October twelve
1
Jaraguay
1
What technicians did he mark them with?
Juan Carlos Osorio
25
Juan Manuel Lillo
24
Jaime de la Pava
22
Armando Osma
18
Hernan Torres
16
Pedro Sarmiento
16
Jorge Almiron
fifteen
Santiago Escobar
fifteen
Reinaldo Rueda
14
Hernán Dario Herrera
13
Luis Fernando Montoya
8
Juan Carlos Bedoya
7
Jose Eugenio Hernandez
6
Alexis Garcia
5
Hubert Bodhert
5
Carlos Alberto Valencia
3
Victor Luna
3
Diego Corredor
2
Eduardo Cruz
2
Jorge Ramoa
2
Nestor Craviotto
2
Elkin Soto
1
Pompilio Paez
1
Which archers did he score?
Alejandro Otero
10
David Gonzalez
10
José Fernando Cuadrado
10
Leandro Castellanos
6
Alexis Marquez
5
Jaime Bran Gomez
5
Julián Viáfara
5
Luis Fernandez
5
Aldair Quintana
4
Alvaro Montero
4
Antony Silva
4
Edigson Velasquez
4
Gaston Pezzuti
4
Kevin Mier
4
Luis Alberto Estacio
4
Nicholas Vikonis
4
Sebastian Viera
4
Victor Hugo Soto
4
Wilder Mosquera
4
Andrés Mosquera Marmolejo
3
Camilo Vargas
3
Didier Muñoz
3
Diego Novoa
3
Ernesto Hernandez
3
German Caffa
3
Harlen Castillo
3
Hugo Tuberquia
3
Jose Luis Chunga
3
Milton Patiño
3
Pier Luigi Grazziani
3
Ricardo Jerez
3
Roger Caicedo
3
Wílmar Santiago Londono
3
Augustine Julio
2
Andres Saldarriaga
2
Carlos Bejarano
2
Carlos Chavez
2
Carlos Mosquera
2
Carlos perez
2
Diego Martinez
2
James Aguirre
2
Janer Serpa
2
Joel Silva
2
Jorge Luis Baron
2
Jose David Contreras
2
Juan Ángel Obelar
2
Juan Daniel Espitia
2
Luis Erney Vasquez
2
Oscar Castro
2
Osvaldo Ramon Cabral
2
Pablo Andrés Mina
2
Sergio Martinez
2
William Cuesta
2
Williams Buenaños
2
Alejandro Botero
1
Alexander Dominguez
1
Arled Cadavid
1
Bréiner Castillo
1
Christian Vargas
1
Daniel Velez
1
Eder Chaux
1
Fabian Carabali
1
Faryd Mondragon
1
Geovanni Banguera
1
Jefferson Martinez
1
John Figueroa
1
Joan Felipe Parra
1
Johan Wallens
1
John Jairo Rincón
1
Jorge Ivan Soto
1
José Pablo Burtovoy
1
Juan Camilo Arturo
1
Juan Camilo Chaverra
1
Juan Carlos González
1
Juan Carlos Mosquera
1
Juan David Valencia
1
Juan Francisco Hirigoyen
1
Juan Pablo Ramirez
1
Léider Barandica
1
Libis Arenas
1
Lucero Alvarez
1
Luis Alfonso Hurtado
1
Luis Delgado
1
Luis Enrique Martínez
1
Miguel Solis
1
Nahuel Losada
1
Neto Volpi
1
Rafael Dudamel
1
Ramiro Sanchez
1
Robinson Zapata
1
Salvador Ichazo
1
Sergio Migliaccio
1
Williers Valencia
1
Wuilker Faríñez
1
Yasser David Chavez
1
golden boots
2007-II 16 goals Once Caldas
2010-II 16 goals Once Caldas
2013-II 16 millionaire goals
2014-I 13 millionaire goals
2017-I 14 goals National
2017-II 11 goals National
2022-I 13 goals Bucaramanga
Games played 460
Minutes played 35,866
Scoring frequency: one goal every 159.4 minutes
JOSÉ ORLANDO ASCENCIO
SPORTS Deputy Editor
@Josasc
#Dayro #Moreno #detail #statistics #goals #Colombian #football
Leave a Reply