The Police Follow-up and Aftercare Department at the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police presented an initiative to reduce traffic points and retrieve driving licenses (for drivers with 24 traffic points) as part of its participation in the activities of the (21) session of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, which is currently being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) under the slogan “Sustainability and Heritage… with a Renewed Spirit” until September 8, 2024.

Brigadier Ahmed Juma Al Khaili, Director of the Police Follow-up and Aftercare Department, explained that the department’s platform is currently receiving visitors to the exhibition to benefit from the service, which is considered one of the approved services in the Abu Dhabi Police. He pointed out that drivers of light vehicles who have traffic points from 8 to 23 points benefit from the service of reducing traffic points.

Lieutenant Colonel Nahyan Mohammed bin Zaytoun Al Muhairi, Head of the Traffic Points Programs Section, said that the driver’s license retrieval service is available to drivers who have 24 traffic points after completing the procedures by transferring the points to the driver’s license using the Tamm application or visiting the Customer Happiness Centers at the Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate, then heading to Counter No. 7 in the Arms Pavilion at the exhibition and paying the fees (AED 800) for the discount program and AED 2,400 for the driver’s license retrieval program and attending the scheduled course, which will be held at 4:00 pm at the Knowledge Center Theater opposite Gate No. 5 at the exhibition, after which the restrictions are paid in the Federal Traffic and Licensing Program.

He pointed out that the rehabilitation programs for drivers who violate traffic points include two programs, the first of which reduces 8 traffic points “in the event that there are less than 24 traffic points on the driving license”, and the second program is concerned with recovering the driving license in the event that the violator commits 24 traffic points, by enrolling him in intensive educational awareness lectures for a period of 3 hours after paying the prescribed fees.

He said that the course focuses on a number of axes about the “program”, including the concept of traffic points and the effects of their accumulation, the activities provided in the traffic points section, how to avoid traffic violations, traffic control rules, how to reduce points and recover driving licenses, and showing videos of some violations that were detected through electronic gates and how to avoid them.

He urged the course applicants to adhere to safe driving, to ensure the safety of drivers and road users, and to enhance their positive behaviors to avoid having their driving licenses withdrawn when traffic points are recorded against them, and to inform them of the seriousness of committing violations.