Matchday 25 of the Bundesliga brings us an important match for Bayern Munich, which will face Mainz, a team that is in relegation and is going through a very complicated season. Tuchel's team cannot leave more points in the competition if they want to have any chance of fighting for the title at the end of the campaign.
Next, we leave you with the starting eleven that the German coach could have on the green for this important match:
BY: NEUER – The German goalkeeper has suffered some injuries in recent seasons that have kept him away from the football showcase. However, he is back with the team, and his contribution is essential to the success of Tuchel's team.
RHP: KIMMICH – Given the team's need in this area of the field, the German midfielder already had to change his position in the previous match, and it seems that he will have to do it again in this match, although he is already used to it since he has played many games as a full-back. throughout his career.
DFC: DE LIGT – The Dutch defender was one of the great promises of European football, and although in recent seasons he has not really stood out, his contribution is key right now in the German coach's plans.
DFC: DIER – Another addition in this winter transfer market. The team needed troops in defense, and the former Tottenham player met the profile that Tuchel was looking for. With the ability to also play in midfield, which is his original position, he can contribute great things to the Bavarian team.
LI: DAVIES – Recently returned from a new injury, the Canadian full-back is looking for stability in the team, and he should be a part of the game in this important clash for the Bavarians. Considered by many to be the best left back in the world when he is at his highest level, his contribution in attack is key for Tuchel's team.
MC: GORETZKA- The German midfielder has a prodigious physique, making him the muscle in Tuchel's midfield. With great distance and the ability to cover a lot of ground, he is a fundamental piece in the Bavarian team's schemes.
MC: LAIMER – Given Pavlovic's suspension due to suspension, it seems that the Austrian midfielder could have a chance in this match. Even though he is not getting as many minutes as he would like, he is still young and can show many things to his coach.
ED: SANÉ – The talented German winger is a different player, and this season he is performing at a good level in the league, with eight goals and eleven assists, contributing very positively to the Bavarian team's attacks, contributing his great vision of the game and technique with that left foot.
MCO: MÜLLER – The legendary German attacker could be in the game given his good performances in recent games. He is a player who always delivers, and although his technique is not the best compared to other players, his involvement is always maximum and he can contribute a lot to Tuchel's team.
EI: MUSIALA – The German talent par excellence. Most of the Bavarian team's attacks pass through him, and every time he touches the ball, you know that something different can happen. He must take a step forward in this decisive stretch of the season, so that his team can achieve the objectives established in the first months of competition.
DC: HARRY KANE – The English forward is having a sensational season. It has not cost him anything to acclimatize to the team, and his contribution is maximum, not only with goals, which is one of the top scorers in European football, but also with his ability to associate and improve the attacking plays of the Bavarian team. He is undoubtedly a capital player for Tuchel's plans.
