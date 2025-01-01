Wednesday, January 1, 2025
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

A good resolution for 2025: work less

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 1, 2025
in Business
0
A good resolution for 2025: work less
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Have you already made your list of good resolutions for the new year? Go to the gym, learn German, eat healthier, sleep eight hours, stop smoking, drink less, take eight thousand steps a day… The same as every year, okay, and predictably with the same prospects for success as every year: until February.

Don’t throw in the towel, here I come to bring you a good resolution for 2025 better than all those: work less. Work fewer hours. Leave work early. Really disconnect at the end of the day. Do not continue working at home, even on days off. Not having a work problem on your mind while your partner talks to you or your children ask you something. Don’t end each day exhausted, just wanting to watch a series and fall asleep on the couch.

#good #resolution #work

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Next Post
The most stylish men in 2024: actors, athletes and a king

The most stylish men in 2024: actors, athletes and a king

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result