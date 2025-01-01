A good resolution for 2025: work less

Have you already made your list of good resolutions for the new year? Go to the gym, learn German, eat healthier, sleep eight hours, stop smoking, drink less, take eight thousand steps a day… The same as every year, okay, and predictably with the same prospects for success as every year: until February.

Don’t throw in the towel, here I come to bring you a good resolution for 2025 better than all those: work less. Work fewer hours. Leave work early. Really disconnect at the end of the day. Do not continue working at home, even on days off. Not having a work problem on your mind while your partner talks to you or your children ask you something. Don’t end each day exhausted, just wanting to watch a series and fall asleep on the couch.