Not a single one of the twenty pension institutes that participate in the Funcas consensus believes in reducing it to 2.5% and expect a level of 3%.
They predict a mild economic slowdown with growth of 2.4% in 2025
The deficit reduction path agreed by the Government of Spain with the European Commission, on which compliance or not with the new fiscal rules and ultimately the potential imposition of sanctions by Brussels will depend, could be distorted due to…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Analysts #predict #Spain #fail #meet #deficit #reduction #target #agreed #Brussels #year
Leave a Reply