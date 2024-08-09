Crunchyroll announced a very important milestone, in fact it has exceeded the 15 million subscribers monthly to its platform. Since its launch, the service has evolved into a real bastion for lovers of Japanese animationeven going as far as co-producing some of the most beloved series and partnering with Sony Music Entertainment Japan for the publication of music from anime.

Let’s celebrate this milestone together thanks to the press release issued by the company!

CRUNCHYROLL SURPASSES 15 MILLION MONTHLY PAYING SUBSCRIBERS

Anime fandom continues to grow, as evidenced by subscriber growth. The recent unveiling of the new brand evolution supports the continued acceleration

Crunchyroll, the home of all things anime, today announced that its streaming service has entered a new era in its history, surpassing 15 million monthly subscribers who enjoy the best anime from Japan.

“Today marks an exciting milestone not just for Crunchyroll, but for the entire anime industry,” said Rahul Purini, President of Crunchyroll. “It’s proof that the stories, characters and experiences our partners create resonate deeply with a record number of fans around the world. As the number of people excited about anime continues to explode and the amount of content available continues to expand, we believe there’s never been a better time to be an anime fan.”

Crunchyroll offers fans the ultimate anime experience, combining the world’s largest anime streaming library—50,000 episodes and over 25,000 hours of anime series, music, and films—with experiences in events, theaters, games, e-commerce, and more.

Each season Crunchyroll brings subscribers between 45 and 60 new and continuing series. From co-productions to acquisitions, there are many fan-favorite series, including Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba, JUJUTSU KAISEN, One Piece, Chainsaw Man and Solo Leveling. Last year Crunchyroll partnered with SMEJ (Sony Music Entertainment Japan) to bring anime-related music to the platform, including 3,300 music videos and concerts. Crunchyroll currently dubs content into 12 languages.

Crunchyroll continues to bring anime to fans in all the ways they want it through streaming, theaters, events, games, music, news, merchandise, collectibles and more. Central to Crunchyroll’s growth has been a focus on connecting fans and creators to celebrate their shared passions.

Crunchyroll recently updated its brand identity, with a modernized logo featuring a balanced eye symbol and a revamped wordmark; a new character set called Crunchyroll Atyp that blends classic and modern elements for better readability; and a vibrant color scheme featuring orange, black, white, and taupe to reflect the dynamic nature of anime.

About Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll connects anime and manga fans in over 200 countries and territories through the most beloved content and titles. In addition to free viewing of ad-supported titles and a premium subscription option for access to the full catalog of series, Crunchyroll reaches the global anime community through events, film releases, video games, collectibles, and manga.

Anime fans can access the largest catalog of titles available through Crunchyroll, translated into multiple languages ​​for fans around the world. Part of the offering includes each season’s extensive simulcast slate, highly anticipated new releases available immediately after their Japanese airing.

The Crunchyroll app is available on nearly 15 platforms, including most gaming consoles.

Crunchyroll, LLC is an independently operated joint venture between U.S.-based Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japan’s Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group.