2025 begins and in addition to all the good resolutions that a new year brings, it is also time to look back and remember the best of the previous twelve months. The men’s fashion continues its evolution towards the most eclectic styles that adapt to all tastes. 2024 has left us looks to remember: Felipe VI’s tailored suits continue to captivate the entire world, as does the classic tuxedo to which famous people like Pierce Brosnan are loyal. But there are more and more men who dare to innovate through color, like Pedro Almodóvar with his suits in pastel tones, accessories, with brooches adorning the lapels of their suitsand the pattern: short jackets, blazers combined with tops, etc. We review the most stylish men in 2024, among whom you will find actors of all ages (from Brad Pitt and George Clooney to Aaron Taylor Johnson and Timothée Chalamet), athletes like Jude Bellingham and Lewis Hamilton and of course, the King of Spain.