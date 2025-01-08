A fire in Los Angeles (California, United States) spreads quickly due to strong winds in the region, generating evacuations while the instability of the weather drastically increases the risk in the coming days.

The fire that started around 10:30 a.m. local time (7:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Spain) in the community of Pacific Palisade continues to grow and has so far been extended approximately 121 hectaresas reported by the Los Angeles firefighters (LAFD) who are working to contain the flames.

To date, they have been issued mandatory evacuation orders from Merrimac Road west to Topanga Canyon Boulevard and south to Pacific Coast Highway, according to the LAFD.

About 15,000 utility customers in Southern California had their power turned off to reduce the risk of equipment starting a fire

The National Weather Service warned Monday that Southern California would be affected in the coming days by a wind storm which would mainly affect Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

The city’s parched landscape due to the lack of seasonal rain coupled with strong dry winds is creating dangerous fire conditions, meaning that if there is a fire it could spread quickly and become an unpredictable forest fire.

Climate instability in California stopped the trip that the president, Joe Biden, had plannedto the Golden State, for the declaration of two national monuments on indigenous ancestral lands.