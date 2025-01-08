After the round of 32 of the King’s Cup, The competition advances and this Wednesday, January 8, the draw for the round of 16. A round for which the big favorites have qualified, but also two teams from lower categories: Ourense, from the First Federation, and Pontevedra, from the Second Federation.

These two Galician teams were the big surprises in the round of 32 qualifiers, in which teams like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid did not have much trouble. For example, Athletic had more difficulties, which managed to advance in the penalty shootout against UD Logroñés. He Ourense He is now looking for a rival in the round of 16 after becoming Valladolid’s executioner. Even more striking was the elimination of Mallorca, the current runners-up of the competition, which was knocked out by the Pontevedraa team from the fourth tier of Spanish football.

The round of 16 ties that are determined in this Wednesday’s draw are scheduled for the days January 14, 15 and 16.

The round of 16 of the Copa del Rey They will once again be played as a single match, which will be played on the field of the lower category team in the case of confrontations between clubs of different categories. As usual, there will be extra time and penalties in case of a tie at the end of the 90 minutes.









Schedule and day of the Copa del Rey draw, round of 16

The draw for the pairings for the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey will be held this Wednesday, January 8, at the Luis Aragonés Room of the Soccer City of Las Rozas. An event that will begin at 1:00 p.m.

Where to watch the Copa del Rey draw

Fans of the 16 teams present in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey will be able to follow the draw through Teledeporte and Movistar, as well as through the YouTube channel of the Royal Spanish Football Federation. The readers of ABC.es They will have timely information about the development of the draw, but also about the preview and the reactions of the different clubs.