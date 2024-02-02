













We know that February 14 in Japan is celebrated in a very curious way, girls usually make homemade chocolates for their friends and for the people they like, the moment of delivery is something quite crucial and we have several shojo anime that prove it . It seems that Dragon Ball could start betting on it too.

There are all types of chocolates, from love ones to family ones and even engagement ones; and it seems that there will be a way to think about chocolates for shonen-loving otakuthanks to the fact that Shuēisha will launch a couple of molds of Dragon Ball Z.

The molds are of Majin Buu and Dabura, both characters from Dragon Ball Z and it will all be very thematic, don't you think? How can we forget the moments when Majin Buu makes people chocolate and then devours them? Now we can devour him in revenge. You think it is fair?

Where can I watch Dragon Ball Z?

Dragon Ball Z It is one of the most important and popular sagas of the franchise, it precisely presents one of the most iconic villains and allows us to get closer to a crucial moment in history.

The chapters that make up it are 291 and all are available on the platform. Crunchyroll. Remember that in its catalog there is the Kai, GT, Super and the original saga; in addition to some movies. Will you marathon the series this February 14?

