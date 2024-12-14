Researchers led by the University of Essex (UK) have found that women climax more often if they have high levels of an inward-looking sense known as interoception, according to one of the first studies on healthy female orgasms, important for women’s well-being and increase satisfaction in relationships.

Dr. Megan Klabunde, from the Department of Psychology, has shown that women who pay attention to internal body signalssuch as heartbeat, breathing, and sensual tactile sensations, have more frequent orgasms.

The researcher, who hopes that the results can help improve the lives of women and their partners around the world, points out that the study “empirically demonstrates that women need to get out of their heads and enter your body to have more frequent and satisfying orgasms.

“Orgasms are more frequent and satisfying when a woman is able to focus on what her body feels. This study is important because most of the research on orgasm in women They have focused on their dysfunction”he assures.

In this sense, he warns that “Focusing solely on women’s orgasmic dysfunctions is a problem, because there are very few studies that demonstrate the normal orgasm process in women, much less that demonstrate ways to enrich women’s orgasms. Better understanding the process that leads women to orgasm could increase their well-being, in addition to enhancing satisfaction in relationships,” he says.

In the study, published in a special issue of the journal ‘Brain Sciences’, 360 women participated who filled out questionnaires about their sexual experiences and their levels of interoception. The researchers asked about both solo and partnered encounters, and found that women reached orgasm 20% more often alone, with similar satisfaction rates.

Dr. Klabunde’s research team also found that high levels of interoception were related to the degree of satisfaction from orgasms. “Women’s ability to focus their attention on their internal bodily sensations and trust them tooIt was also associated with greater orgasm satisfaction. Therefore, it is important for women and their partners to trust the woman’s internal bodily experiences during sexual encounters,” she notes.

“This It is essential to promote orgasmic satisfaction both alone and, especially, in sexual contexts as a couple,” he concludes.