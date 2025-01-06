A driver who was traveling in the wrong direction towards Tui on the A-55 caused a traffic accident, as reported to Europa Press by 112 and the Civil Guard. The event took place at 2:00 a.m. at kilometer 27near the parish of Rebordáns.

According to the 112 emergency service, Several vehicles were involved in the accident. with a total of three people injured. Two have had to be transferred to a medical center.

The Civil Guard has indicated that the vehicle was driven by a Portuguese citizen which circulated in the opposite direction towards Tui-Portugal. Due to this, it collided head-on with another car and laterally with a third.

As a result of the accident, there were two minor injuries, while the Portuguese driver was seriously injuredbeing transferred and admitted to a medical center, also waiting for the investigation to conclude to clarify what happened.