A family at odds and a poisoned cake have become protagonists of the black chronicle of Brazil this Christmas. A women from the city of Torres has been detained this Sunday after three women aged 43, 58 and 65 died and two others, the elderly woman who made the cake and a minor under 10 years old, were hospitalized after eating a Christmas dessert made by her mother-in-law and to which the arrested woman had added arsenic.

As reported by the Civil Police of Rio Grande do Sul, the arrested person, Deise Moura dos Anjos, is the daughter-in-law of the old woman who prepared the poisoned cake and who remains hospitalized after consuming it. According to the British media Daily Mailthe now arrested woman, against whom charges for three murders weigh, was wearing confronted with her family for years and is also being investigated by the death of her own husbandwho died three months ago also from food poisoning.

It all happened on December 23, when the mother-in-law prepared the cake that killed three members of her family and also took her and another family member to the hospital. Apparently, Deise would have added the poison to the flour that was used to make the dessert, all with the intention of end the life of his mother-in-law.

As reported this Monday by the British newspaper Daily Mailthe Chief of Police, Marcus Vinicius Veloso, has confirmed the discovery of “high” amounts of poison both in the flour used and in the blood and urine of the deceased and the two survivors. In addition, he has also stated that in the search of the arrested woman’s house other substances have been found.

A level “350 times higher”

Furthermore, the Chief of Police has told the media that the conflicts between Deise and her mother-in-law They had been going on for two decades, although they have refused to give more details about the problems in the family. “Apparently everyone who was at the party was close, but when we expanded our investigations we found motives that were probably behind this poisoning,” he said.

The Police have also confirmed that they plan exhume the body of Deise’s husbandwho died last September from “food poisoning”, to establish whether there were traces of arsenic in his body. “We have very strong evidence that she was behind this crime and we have the reasons, but we still cannot go into details,” Veloso asserted.





According to Marguet Mittman, director of the General Institute of Expertise (IGP), “very high concentrations of arsenic” have been found in the victims since 35 micrograms are enough to cause death and “in one of the victims there was a concentration 350 times higher“.