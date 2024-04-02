The Colombian women Leicy Santos He decided to change his scene for next season and will leave European football after five successful years with the club's jersey. Atlético de Madrid.

Santos landed in the capital of Spain in 2019, after his successful time at Independent Santa Fe, club with which she conquered the Colombian Women's League in 2017, being one of the figures.

Leicy Santos (10). Photo:Mark Evans. Efe Share

Leicy will leave the ranks of the Atlético de Madrid women's team at the end of the current season and will join the Washington Spirit from the next campaign, after being made official this Tuesday with her new team.

“Carry Leicy to the Spirit It is an important step to move this team forward. He is relentless in the attacking third and can create opportunities at will with his passing. “We are delighted to have her,” the club explained in an official statement.

The midfielder will leave a big mark on the Colchonero team, with which she won the Spanish Super Cup in 2021 and the Queen's Cup in 2023. “I am very excited to start a new journey in a new league with the Washington Spirit “As an institution, the Spirit has been home to some of the best players,” said the Colombian.

Leicy will join the ranks of the team trained by the Spanish coach Jonatan Giraldez, who knows her very well from her time in the Spanish Women's League. The idea of ​​the Washington Spirit is to strengthen the squad with the arrival of the Colombian to be able to fight for important things in the National Women's Soccer League of the United States.

“They are pioneers in women's football, I am ready to join them after finishing my time with Atlético these next few months to see what I can do to add to the team. I am very grateful for having confidence in me,” Leicy said on the page club official.

“He is a phenomenal addition to this team. His technical skills on the field are world class and he has provided a winning advantage to his teams at all levels. Having him join our already impressive roster will make the Spirit even more of an opponent.” intimidating in the NWSL,” said club manager Mark Krikorian.

Leicy Santos, player of the Colombian women's national team. Photo:Juan Barreto. AFP Share

For now, Leicy is recovering from a muscle discomfort that she suffered in Atlético de Madrid's last game and that forced her to miss the call for the Colombia women's team for the friendlies against Mexico and Guatemala ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

