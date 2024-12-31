We have reached the final stretch of December and, therefore, it is time to recap everything that happened in the world of mixed martial arts during this past season. It’s time for pronouncements, rankings, and awards. The latter is especially true in the world of the UFC, the largest league in the world. When the next year begins to appear, numerous experts, specialized media and others involved in MMA begin to make their particular awards to choose a KO of the year or a protagonist.

During one of the most viewed talks, the ones featured on ESPN by the former double UFC champion, Daniel Cormierthe American wanted to give his point of view regarding what happened in 2024. Two figures have emerged as main candidates to win the ‘fighter of the year’ award during the natural season, taking as reference from January 1 to January 31. December: Brazilian Alex Pereira, who defended his light heavyweight title three times, and Ilia Topuria.

However, for the American analyst there is no room for doubt, although, of course, he gives all the credit in the world to the feat achieved by Pereira, who masterfully beat Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree Jr. But that It is not enough, always according to his point of view, to surpass what Topuria has achieved in 2024. «He has defeated great guys, fighters who are in their prime (best moment). I don’t think those 3 victories for Pereira surpass in weight and importance those victories against Volkanovski and Max Holloway. There is nothing that surpasses it,” Cormier said in his speech.

And it has not been the only authoritative voice at an international level that has expressed the same opinion. Topuria’s two KO victories over two legends who have dominated the featherweight division for many years are such unprecedented performances that they have led many experts to point out the Spanish-Georgian champion as the man of 2024 in the UFC. Without a doubt, it has been a great year for Topuria, with the personal joy of having become a father for the second time.