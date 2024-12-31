France in the mid-19th century was a country deeply attached to its wine traditions. Wine was more than a drink, it was part of their culture and their economy. However, producers faced a recurring problem: acetic fermentation, a process that turned wine into vinegar, ruining entire harvests and causing considerable economic losses.

The French winemakers were desperate. The wine became sour, cloudy and some even, this was the worst, began to drink beer. The situation was so serious that Emperor Napoleon III decided to take action on the matter; something had to be done before France lost its wine-growing essence and, with it, its soul.

The chemist who preferred beer

And that was when Louis Pasteur (1822-1895) appeared on the scene, a chemist who, ironically, preferred beer to wine. He was called in to investigate why precious Gallic nectar was turning sour. One day, while observing wine samples under a microscope, Pasteur noticed something curious: good wine and bad wine had different types of yeast.

The scientist postulated a revolutionary hypothesis for his time: these microorganisms were responsible for the transformation of wine into vinegar. In other words, acetic fermentation was not a spontaneous process, as was believed then, but the result of the activity of living beings. This idea contradicted the theory of spontaneous generation, widely accepted at the time, which held that life could arise from inanimate matter.









To test his theory, Pasteur designed a series of ingenious experiments. He filled several flasks with culture broth and bent them into a swan-neck shape, so that air could enter, but microorganisms would be trapped in the curves of the neck.

Boiling the broths eliminated any life forms present. Flasks that remained closed in this way remained sterile for weeks, demonstrating that the microorganisms did not appear spontaneously. However, upon breaking the swan necks, the broths quickly became contaminated, confirming the presence of microorganisms in the air.

The reaction of the winemakers

Another day while heating wine he noticed that the heated wine did not sour as quickly. The idea was simple but not easy to develop: heat the wine enough to kill bad microorganisms, but not so much that it loses its essence.

When Pasteur suggested heating the wine, French winemakers reacted as if they had proposed serving wine in plastic glasses. The French scientist showed them that the treated wine was not only preserved better, but that it maintained its flavor, its essence.

The process, which would later be known as pasteurization, consisted of precisely that, heating the liquid to about 60°C for a short period, long enough to kill harmful microorganisms.

The funniest thing of all is that Pasteur didn’t stop at wine. He applied the same principle to beer, milk and other foods. In this way, and thanks to serendipity, pasteurization became one of the most important advances in the history of food preservation. And all because some French people were worried about their wine.

This story teaches us the importance of incorporating curiosity, observation and the scientific method into the equation. It reminds us that even the simplest discoveries can have a profound impact on our lives and society as a whole, while inviting us to continue exploring the world around us with an open mind.