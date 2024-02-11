













Precisely while enjoying this medium we realized that there are heroes of our favorite titles who are equally or worse as salty than us in love. That's why today we bring you this top 5 with the least lucky video game characters in love.

The characters with the least love in video games

Number 5 – Travis Touchdown, the least lucky simp in video games

Travis Touchdown from the video game series No More Heroes is one of the most accurate representations of a simp out there. After all, he does everything possible to try to hook up with Sylvia Christel. His SIMPLICITY even makes him join a supposed contest to become the number 1 ranked assassin and even then, that is not enough to keep Sylvia on his side.

Source: Grasshoper Manufacture

Although at one point he does share a moment of passion with her, everything is ruined when he learns that she is his long-lost brother's wife. The worst thing is that she doesn't even leave him to stay with Travis and they continue as a happy marriage.. If we add to this that all the women that young Touchdown knows try to kill him, we can already say that perhaps love is not his strong suit.

Number 4 – Ellie

Now we move on to more tragic love stories with Ellie de The Last of Us. He only has two video games under his belt and in each one he had disappointments in love. In the DLC Left Behind Of the first The Last of Us We know the story of Ellie's first love: Riley. A young firefly that unfortunately died after being bitten by an infected person.

Source: Naughty Dog

In The Last of Us Part II It seems that Ellie found peace and happiness with Dina, but unfortunately his enormous desire for revenge against Abby causes him to lose her. His first love was taken away from him by fate and he lost his second due to his own decisions. He wouldn't surprise us if he doesn't find a third by the time he arrives. The Last of Us Part III.

Number 3 – Max Payne, one of the most tragic and least loved heroes in video games

If we're already starting off as tragic, it's better to continue and Max Payne pays a lot of attention to his film noir influences by always being left without his femme fatale. All the events of his video games are triggered by the unfortunate murder of his wife and daughter at the hands of some drug addicts. A loss like that would surely make anyone stop believing in love.

Source: Remedy Entertainment

However, good Max opened his little heart once again. This time it was Mona Sax, a gunfighter just as skilled as Payne himself. Unfortunately she was also murdered by one of the policeman's enemies. For Max Payne 3 they didn't even make an effort to give him a possible new love interest so he probably retired alone.

Number 2 – Leon S. Kennedy

Although Leon does not have many deceased quelites, he has terrible luck in love. Almost in each of the video games or movies in which he appears He is introduced to a love interest and never takes the next step with any of them.

His chemistry with Claire is palpable, especially in the 2 remake, but they simply refuse to carry on the Redfield legacy. Furthermore, Claire's pleasure didn't last long because Ada came to monopolize all the attention. Although Leon strongly sympathizes with this secret agent, she doesn't seem interested.

Source: Capcom.

In Resident Evil 4 He closed the doors to being the son-in-law of the president of the United States by not accepting overtime with Ashley Graham. Not to mention that Ingrid Hunnigan hit it.

Finally in Resident Evil 6 his possible romance with Helena Harper was again blocked by a new appearance by Ada Wong. So not only is Leon unlucky in love, he's also the biggest example of 'dude, realize it'

Number 1 – Link has not been able to match up with Zelda in dozens of video games

If they thought Leon was unlucky because of all his unconsummated loves in video games, Link tells him 'hold on, I'm here for you'. After all, the hero of time has not had any luck establishing a relationship with Princess Zelda in any of his reincarnations and boy has he tried.

The closest time it came was in Skyward Sword where it was seen that they had some chemistry, but everything changed when they both had to fulfill their destiny to stop Demise.

Source: Nintendo

Even in the recent Breath of The Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, their relationship remains quite adrift. Even in Tears we learn that Zelda even took away her little house that she worked so hard to build.

The worst of all is that his bad luck in love is due to his determination to only love Zelda.. Well, Saria, Malon, Mypha, Ilia and even Midna are all after his little bones, but Link remains faithful to only one. So if he is single it is only because he is stupid.

If these video game characters teach us anything, it's that no matter how many princesses you save, how many complex quests you complete, and how skilled you are, it doesn't mean you're going to have suitors running after you. Sometimes we just aren't meant for love. What did you think of our top? What other video game characters do you think have terrible luck in love? Tell us in the comments!

