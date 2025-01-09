Video games have become one of the most popular forms of entertainment among children and teenagers around the world. Titles like Minecraft, Fortnite or Roblox are some of the favorites of the youngest as they offer virtual worlds full of possibilities and creativity along with large doses of action. However, behind the fun What these digital spaces promise are hidden risks that can seriously affect the minors if appropriate measures are not taken. In this context, María Aperador, a criminologist expert in cybersecurity, has shared a video on her TikTok account, ‘mariaperadorcriminologia’, with a strong warning about Robloxhighlighting the importance of parents understand and monitor the virtual environment in which your children interact.

“If you have a child between 6 and 16 years old, this is important,” the cybersecurity expert begins by pointing out, referring to the age group in which Roblox has greater impact. «Roblox is a video game that is highly popular among children in the United States and Europe. At first glance it could be considered a simple children’s game, but its plot goes much deeper than that,” he explains.

Roblox: more than just a game

Unlike other titles, Roblox It is not a traditional video game. “Roblox is not a typical video game, it is a platform that allows children to create their own world to play with other children,” details the expert. A dynamic that, although encourages creativity and collaborative learningalso exposes minors to certain risks.

According to the content creator, the biggest problem is that “there are not only children playing this game. There are also adults who pose as minors to trick them, manipulate them and request explicit images. This danger, present on other digital platforms, is aggravated on Roblox due to the real time interaction that allows between users.









However, for the expert, the key is not to prohibit access to the video game, but to take measures to protect the little ones: “It is very important that all parents do this if you decide to allow your children to play Roblox.”

1 Configure the account with maximum privacy: «The first thing is to configure the minor’s account with all the privacy parameters. And among them, the most important is that he cannot start a conversation with another person without your approval. 2 Get involved in the game: “The second thing is that you get involved in the video game, play with your children to know how it works and that you review their activity regularly.” 3 Talk openly about the risks: “And the third and most important thing is that you talk openly with your children about the risks that exist in this type of video games.”

Digital education, the best defense

In addition, the criminologist sends a message to the most fearful parents: “Remember that the bad guys are where the children are and the solution is not to remove them from the digital sphere, but to teach them how to be safe.”

Finally, the cybersecurity expert concludes with advice for all households: “The more you know, the less harm they can do to you.” And it is that digital education and active supervision are essential to protect minors in an environment where technology and creativity mix with a series of potential dangers.