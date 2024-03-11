













Silent Hill 2 It still doesn't have a release date. However, it seems that it is imminent that it goes on sale and all because a video game classification system already has it listed and with a description.

No, it is not the ESRB of the United States but the one corresponding to South Korea. That makes some think that its launch won't take long, so to speak, and it's only a matter of time before Konami makes the official announcement on its own.

This title, which is a remake or reissue of the original Silent Hill 2, has been in development for some time. It is a work of Bloober Team, the same one behind the series of Layers of Fear and responsible for other terrifying titles.

We are talking about Observer, Blair Witch and The Medium, which have given a lot to talk about. Despite being rumored for a long time, this new version of the Konami game barely had its confirmation in 2022.

Source: Konami.

Although it has been known for years that Silent Hill 2 is in development, updates from Konami have not been very abundant. There has been no shortage of players who have contacted Bloober Team on social networks.

However, the studio responded that any information related to this video game must be shared by Konami. That is, they are only working as a developer and the revelations are handled by the owners of the series.

But Bloober Team decided to talk a little about the remake of Silent Hill 2 when the most recent trailer for the game received criticism from players.

Fountain: Konami.

According to the team in charge, this video does not faithfully represent what can be expected from the game. So it's best to wait for Konami to share new trailers for this title for PS5 and PC.

Likewise, that the press media have access to it to have a better and more faithful impression.

