The ‘Operation Infausto’ wiretapping of a drug trafficker and the head of the Bétera Local Police: “I’m not going to sell you in my life”

“I swear to you, Toño, I will never sell you out.” This is how an alleged drug trafficker addressed, in a telephone conversation at 4:00 p.m. on April 29, the head of the Bétera Local Police, Chief Inspector Juan Antonio Segura. The interlocutor, CMS, alias ‘Burbu’, asked the police officer for information about the perpetrators of the theft of parts and a vehicle in the workshop and laundry he owns in Bétera: “Toño, between you and me, please, I’m not going to tell them. tell anyone. Can you tell me who they are? “Please, I ask you.” The head of the Local Police responded by indicating the street where the alleged perpetrators of the robbery resided, “who are some miscreants.” “Tomorrow I’ll stop by and tell you (…) so as not to talk on the phone,” the police officer told him. However, ‘Burbu’ had his phone tapped by the Drug and Organized Crime Unit (UDYCO) of the National Police, which had been investigating for months, following an anonymous tip within the framework of ‘Operation Infausto’, an alleged distribution network. of cocaine and other narcotic substances in the town of the Camp de Túria region.

That same day, in a conversation with his wife, the alleged drug trafficker referred to “several names of people related to the security forces, who apparently are friends and have been able to provide him with some type of information regarding the possible perpetrators: [el inspector jefe de Bétera] Toño is one of them, with whom he has a conversation that day and the next day,” according to a UDYCO police report to which elDiario.es has had access.

The head of the Bétera Local Police appears as a defendant in another procedure opened as a result of ‘Operation Infausto’, as advanced The Country. The head of the Investigative Court number 2 of Llíria is investigating Juan Antonio Segura and another agent for an alleged crime of revealing secrets, as confirmed by sources from the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community.

This is a uniformed veteran decorated last year, along with five other agents, by the mayor of the town, the popular Elia Verdevío, in recognition of his “professional career” and his “great work” in the force for a quarter of century.

The Councilor for Citizen Security, Manuel Pérez, has refused to confirm whether the chief inspector has been dismissed or is still in his position: “I can’t help you,” he said. The mayor of the PP has not responded to the messages or calls from this medium either. For his part, the police officer under investigation has declined to provide his version of the events. Surprised by the fact that this newspaper called him, he said before hanging up the phone: “I would tell you, please, don’t bother me, do you understand?”

The same day as the conversation with the police officer, the alleged drug trafficker told his wife that he had arranged to meet another person “to go solve the matter” of robbing the bravas. In another subsequent dialogue, he told a third party: “I left [al barrio de la] Coma, I caught two friends, well imagine what happened.” “And you burst it?” asked his interlocutor. “I put a gun to his neck and it’s a miracle I didn’t shoot him, and I told him, for my dead, I’m taking your life, son of a bitch.” The alleged drug trafficker, with several criminal records and on parole at the time, summed up the scene like this: “The Law is in my hand.”

In another telephone conversation tapped by the Police, the man told another member of the alleged drug network about his encounter with the “four junkies” who had robbed him and who had been recorded in the middle of their work by the security cameras in his workshop. “I went crazy, I grabbed the four junkies and they sang, of course they sang, apart from the fact that I had them recorded, and until four in the morning I kidnapped them, put them in the car, took them away, they took all the pieces that they They had them hidden around here, all of them.”

The police report concludes that the alleged drug trafficker took “the law into his own hands” and highlights that “there is no evidence” that the head of the Bétera Local Police “has proceeded to pursue this incident, which must be considered contrary to the legal system.”

In a car to which this newspaper has also had access, the investigating judge recalls that the investigator “bragged” about the kidnapping of the alleged perpetrators of the robbery and “even told it” to the head of the Bétera Local Police, “who did not “He proceeded to pursue that activity.” The order states that the owner of the car workshop dealt in narcotic substances, although “not at retail, but in larger quantities,” the judge clarifies.

Narcos “invulnerable in their town”

Investigators from the UDYCO of the Provincial Judicial Police Brigade of Valencia followed the trail, following anonymous information, of the alleged drug network, which included three types of scale: “large, medium and small (retail).” The agents, who investigated open sources on the suspects’ Facebook and Instagram accounts, concluded that several of the members of the alleged plot maintained a “telecoca” service delivered to homes, in some cases, with electric scooters, which It made police work difficult in terms of surveillance, in an area where almost everyone knows each other.

The police report maintains that the alleged drug traffickers felt “invulnerable in their town,” upon meeting the uniformed Civil Guard personnel in charge of demarcating that area.

JBEL, alias ‘Xuano’, alleged “capo” of the network, maintained an “astonishing” and “exorbitant” lifestyle, as investigators confirmed two years ago during his previous arrest within the framework of ‘Operation Sunset’. In his home, valued at more than three million euros, the agents found 171 lottery tickets, a Glock semi-automatic pistol with a nine-millimeter magazine in the name of his wife — the investigators considered that it could be used “for self-defense or to carry out overturns.” [robos] to other traffickers”—119 cartridges of different calibers, almost 10,000 euros in cash, 42 grams of cocaine, a motorcycle and three vehicles, one of them a Porsche Cayenne.

All this, despite the fact that “there is no knowledge of any legal activity with which he obtains the money to maintain that pace of life.” In that previous operation, the dogs of the Canine Guide Service of the National Police found a large hidden room in which they did not find cocaine, but in which the agents suspected that it was a “zulo-guardería” (drug warehouse). in criminal slang) that “had recently been filled with narcotic substances.”





In the next police operation that was on the trail of ‘Xuano’, he was followed by UDYCO agents, who observed how he was traveling in a vehicle at an “abnormally reduced speed”, in an “incessant persecutory attitude” and “continuously carrying out counter-surveillance.” The investigating judge also states that the alleged drug trafficker was “freaked out” after having detected “strange movements around his home” and feeling like he was “a target of police investigation.”

“The Patron” of Bétera

The judge places JBEL at the “top of the organization.” In fact, in a police interview on February 14, one of the suspects referred to ‘Xuano’ as “the Boss.” The investigators, who consider him the “main ringleader” of the plot, recall in their report that “when they refer to him as ‘boss’, they would be comparing him to the well-known Colombian drug trafficker (now deceased) Pablo Escobar Gabiria; expression taken from the famous television series Narcos.”

The network maintained alleged contacts with police, according to wiretaps. In a conversation on February 22, one of those investigated mentioned a “good friend who is a police officer” and who had provided him with information about the license plate of a vehicle.

In another dialogue, they alluded to the possible police presence in the area and assured that they had “verified” that some vehicles they suspected had “opaque license plates” typical of the State Security Forces and Bodies. One of the interlocutors commented that he had photographs of police cars, “since at some point he went down to the Police Headquarters to take them of all the vehicles parked around,” the report indicates.

Specifically, it referred to a “UDYCO” vehicle. “I had more than eighty photos of the secrets’ cars and we were going to lunch and I said, look, this is the one with the beard and the other one is secret,” reads one of the intercepted conversations.

On July 2, one of the members of the alleged plot informed another interlocutor that his mother, who had an alleged “colleague” in the National Police, had told him that they were being investigated: “They know where we have everything, brother ”. “On the cell phone, don’t talk about anything anymore,” ordered another of the suspects.

It was already late. The alleged drug traffickers were arrested on July 16, accused of the crimes of drug trafficking and membership in a criminal group. The Police found different quantities of cocaine, marijuana and hashish in several searches.