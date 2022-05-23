Archive image of a breathalyser control on a school bus in Galicia. Europe Press

The deputy mayor of Sahagún (León, 2,500 inhabitants), Carmelo Parro (PP), has tendered his resignation after testing positive in a blood alcohol test that was carried out this Friday while driving a school bus, a job that he makes compatible with his duties as councilor. The mayor has justified his decision and the placing of his position at the disposal of the Consistory of Sahagún so that “the great work carried out so far by the entire government team of the Sahagún City Council is not overshadowed by a personal and external cause. to the City Council”.

Parro’s resignation, confirmed late this Sunday, occurred hours before the local government team met to address the facts and make a decision on how to act on it, since the positive at the wheel of the councilor had provoked controversy in the rest of the political groups. The Consistory of Sahagún is run by the PP and by a local group since the municipal elections of 2019. The mayor underwent a breathalyzer test after the school day this Friday, when he was transporting several minors back to their municipalities of provenance after the day in the classrooms. The routine control, in charge of the Civil Guard, was installed around half past three in the afternoon in the town of Villamuñío, corresponding to the consistory of El Burgo Ranero, as reported by the sub-delegation of the Government in León.

The maximum allowed rate for those who drive this class of vehicles is 0.15 milligrams of alcohol per liter of blood, a volume that Parro exceeded when he stopped the school bus during its journey, once classes were over. The councilman, after knowing the inappropriate result of the test that was applied to him, had to leave the wheel until another professional from the transport company went to that point to resume the route that returned the students to their homes. The statement that explains the resignation raised by Parro justifies it as “an own decision as a result of the events that occurred”, which have also led to a suspension of his role as student bus driver.