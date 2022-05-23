Jasmine Pinedo was criticized for Magaly Medina around his comments about the opportunities he has on Peruvian television. The popular ‘Chinita’ was also criticized for Rodrigo Gonzalez for commenting on the case Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba. Faced with the comments of the show hosts, the former reality girl had a brief conversation with La República and decided to answer them.

As recalled, Jazmín Pinedo was called “thrown away” by Magaly Medina after commenting that she had several job offers on television in an interview with “America shows”: “What a throwaway. Jazmín Pinedo (…) has come out to say that he has countless calls from TV producers (…). He has so many offers, but he preferred to host a bingo show on an unknown YouTube channel, how weird, right? If they offer me, I have alternatives; then, I choose the best proposal. I’m not going to some unknown cable channel to yell ‘bingo’”.

What did Jazmín Pinedo say about Magaly Medina?

“I don’t have to answer anything (to Magaly). I have answered a lie, and I have told the truth. I would not have to count them (television proposals) if I did not say that they do not exist, ”she said at the beginning. Likewise, he mentioned that she does not agree with several things regarding the ‘Magpie’: “Imagine if I were to judge her personal decisions. There are many things that she would not agree with, but in the end what matters is that one cares about what he does.”

“She who is going out can take a long time to make her decisions, but I am going in. I think I have the right to make mistakes and make the decisions that she wants, and to take responsibility for my decisions, ”she concluded.

What did Jazmín Pinedo say about Rodrigo González?

“I have nothing to tell you. I can talk about what I want. Just as you ask me, I answer you; if they don’t ask me, I don’t speak, ”she said.