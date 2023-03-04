A fraudster took advantage of a young man’s desire to rent an apartment, deluded him that he was a real estate broker, and had the right to rent it, and wrote a forged lease contract for him, and seized 10,300 dirhams from him.

In the details, a young man filed a lawsuit, in which he demanded that a fraudulent broker be obligated to pay him an amount of 10 thousand and 300 dirhams, while obliging him to pay fees and expenses, indicating that the defendant impersonated a real estate broker, and offered him to rent an apartment, which prompted him to hand over the claim amount, After that, it was discovered that he had fallen victim to fraud, and the defendant was convicted under a criminal ruling that ordered him to be imprisoned and deported outside the country.

For its part, the court clarified in the rationale for its ruling that it was clear from reviewing the case papers and documents that the defendant had been criminally convicted of the crime of appropriating the money owned by the plaintiff, according to the ruling issued against him in the criminal case, noting that the act by which the defendant was convicted is the same as the act he was charged with. Its basis was relied upon by the plaintiff in filing his similar case, and the penal judgment has separated a necessary chapter in the occurrence of the act constituting the common basis between the criminal and civil lawsuits, and in the legal description of this act, and its attribution to its perpetrator.

The court indicated that it was proven that the defendant seized the financial amount belonging to the plaintiff, and the plaintiff’s request was to oblige the defendant with an amount of 10 thousand and 300 dirhams, and it was also proven during the messages exchanged between the parties to the litigation via “WhatsApp”, that the defendant obtained the amount of the claim, the matter With whom the judiciary calls for answering the plaintiff’s request, and the court ruled obliging the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 10 thousand and 300 dirhams.