Saturday, March 4, 2023
Housing market | Hypo: An incentive trap created in the housing market that is stifling housing sales

March 4, 2023
According to Hypo’s estimate, the incentive trap created by the sharp rise in interest rates affects as many as one million Finns.

For the housing market a new incentive trap has emerged that is stalling the housing market, assesses the Suomen Hypoteekkiyhdistys, which specializes in mortgage lending.

In its housing market review, Hypo estimates that fixed interest rates, interest rate caps and waiting for an interest rate review date do not encourage Finns to purchase housing because of the sharp rise in market interest rates.

“Changing an apartment usually means changing the collateral for the loan, and the previously agreed fixed interest rate cannot be transferred to another bank. By postponing the decision to move, you can therefore save hundreds per month,” Hypo writes in his review.

Hypon according to estimates, the incentive trap already affects as many as one million Finns, because the sharp rise in interest rates has made the interest rate protection contracts signed in the low interest rate environment particularly affordable.

Economist at Hypo Juho Keskinen estimates that fixed interest rates and interest rate caps are currently “profitable” for approximately 300,000 Finns.

As many as 700,000 mortgage borrowers are waiting for their mortgage interest rate review date, so in total there are almost a million Finns trapped, so to speak, Keskinen estimates.

For those waiting for the interest rate revision date, the “trap” will break on its own in the next six months, but those who tied their mortgage to a fixed interest rate may have to wait longer.

Interest rate review dates slow down the housing market so that a mortgage borrower does not want to give up a cheaper interest rate before the review date.

If the mortgage was tied to the 12-month Euribor a year ago, the Review Day today would mean an increase in the monthly installment by around 450 euros, if the loan amount is assumed to be 250,000 euros with an annuity reduction and a 25-year loan period.

Hypon according to the bottom of the housing market can already be compared to the atmosphere of the financial crisis. Trade volumes in the entire country have plunged by more than a third and prices have fallen by just under four percent from last summer’s peak.

According to Hypo’s forecast, the prices of the entire country will fall below the level of the first corona spring after a total of more than thirteen years of continuous growth.

According to Hypo, housing sales will start “in earnest” in the summer, but prices will recover only with a delay.

This past week, several pieces of news describing the stickiness of the trading situation came from the housing market.

The Bank of Finland said on Tuesday that new mortgages were raised in January to the lowest level in 20 years. On Thursday, Statistics Finland reported on the drop in housing prices, and Finland’s largest mortgage lender, OP Group, estimated on the same day that the drop in prices could lead to a cycle in which deals are postponed while waiting for the future price drop.

On Thursday, Danske Bank also estimated that the twelve-month Euribor, commonly used as a reference interest rate for mortgages, would rise to around 4.2 percent during the end of the summer. Euribor was quoted at 3.826% on Friday.

Recommended

