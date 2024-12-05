12/05/2024



Updated at 8:25 p.m.























A strong earthquake shook the California coast this Thursday and has caused a tsunami warningas reported by American seismologists.

The earthquake, magnitude 7.0has been recorded at a depth of just 10 kilometers (six miles) nearly 100 kilometers west-southwest of Ferndale, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

«Based on the preliminary parameters of the earthquake, it is possible that dangerous tsunamis occur on the coasts located less than 300 kilometers from the epicenter of the earthquake,” said a warning issued by the National Weather Service’s Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu.

The warning stated that no waves had yet occurred in any areabut that anyone near the coast should be alert to the possibility of danger.