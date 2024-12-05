In his speech to the French nation, the president said that he will announce the new government in “the coming days.”

French President Emmanuel Macron addressed the country in a televised speech, but without announcing the name of the prime minister’s successor. Michel Barnier, dismissed the day before by Parliament. He praised Barnier’s work: “For the work he has done for our country, for his dedication and for his pugnacity”, considering that his government has shown itself “up to the moment.”

With a serious gesture and firm tone, the French president, who is coming from a trip to Saudi Arabia, accused the extreme right and the extreme left of their “anti-republicanism.”

In an address to the nation, Macron rejected calls for his resignation from opponents, saying he would remain president “fully, until the end of the term” in 2027 and also lashed out at the French far-right and far-left for uniting in a ” anti-republican front” to overthrow the government.