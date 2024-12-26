Vox marks the transition to the PP in the Alicante accounts of 2025: more resources for the anti-squatter and anti-abortion offices

The PP and Vox groups in the Alicante City Council have reached an agreement for the approval of the council’s budgets for 2025 where far-right policies will have even more prominence. The agreement between the two groups contemplates a series of measures to be applied during the next year, such as the reinforcement of the “Support for Motherhood” offices, in which pressure is placed on pregnant women, and Anti-squatting, two of the flags of the Santiago Abascal match.

Alicante will not fine in the Low Emissions Zone to “protect the local economy” and will launch an anti-squatting service

The objective of the accounts for the next financial year is to improve “investments in all neighborhoods, the improvement of essential public services and tax relief for citizens.” This was highlighted by the mayor of the Alicante capital, Luis Barcala, who regretted “the obstacles posed by the central government with the imposition of the spending rule” on local administrations.

“Alicante will have budgets in 2025 and that is always good news because they guarantee institutional stability and the realization and scope of the city’s development objectives,” said Barcala, who pointed out: “It is never easy to carry out budgets and For this reason, I have to thank Vox, which from the first minute has put all its effort into reaching agreements.”

For her part, Vox spokesperson Carmen Robledillo has described the one reached with the PP as a “great pact” and has underlined her commitment “to people, families, the improvement of neighborhoods and lower taxes,” by time that has indicated that the two groups will hold “periodic and frequent” meetings on the implementation of these commitments.

According to a statement from the council, the agreement between the two formations contemplates a series of measures to be applied during the next year, such as the reinforcement of the Maternity Support and Anti-squatting offices, the reduction in the collection of the Real Estate Tax (IBI ) in 2026 of 1.1 million, which will reach 3.1 million in 2027, and the increase of 500,000 euros, up to 2.5 million, for the race professional in 2025.

Likewise, both groups have agreed to increase the repair and maintenance of schools by up to one million euros and that the asphalt allocation be increased from 800,000 euros to two million.

Regarding improvements for the Local Police, the leasing procedure will be launched for the renewal of the vehicle fleet and the project to reform the Juan XXIII Police Station will be put out to tender.

As for specific projects, the Benalúa community center and the completion of La Torreta park will be promoted, as well as the reform of the Teulada market, the redevelopment of the Plaza de San Cristóbal and the resumption of action in Rabasa for the Command of the Civil Guard, among others.

Maintain the level of investments

Barcala has stressed that the 2025 budgets “think, first of all, about people; next, in improving public services and, thirdly, in maintaining that level of investment in all neighborhoods that a city like Alicante requires in the 21st century.”

He has explained that “the greatest complexity” in preparing municipal accounts lies in the imposition of the spending rule by the central Executive, “which penalizes those municipalities that have healthy accounts, without debts and that have done their homework, by “contrary to the Government of Spain, which has a record of public debt and spends without control at the expense of local administrations.”

In turn, the Vox spokesperson assured: “Once again, we have reached a great agreement with the PP for the 2025 budgets, in which very positive measures of our electoral program will be reflected for all Alicante residents.”

“Among them we want to highlight the reduction of the IBI by more than three million euros in the next two years and the reinforcement of the professional career by half a million more euros by 2025, as well as the increase of 1.2 million euros in paving streets, one million euros for the maintenance of public schools and increasing the amount of rental aid for young people,” Robledillo highlighted.

“And, in addition to completing some of the proposals pending execution in 2024, such as the Juan XXIII police station, the ‘leasing’ for Local Police cars and the installation of shades on commercial roads, new projects will be addressed, such as the renovation of San Cayetano Street and the Raval Roig community center, the Benalúa community center, the Plaza América fountain and the Nadadora Carmen Soto street park, among others,” he added.