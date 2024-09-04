Home policy

Dmitro Kuleba was one of the well-known faces in the Ukrainian government. His growing influence may have cost him his job, says one expert.

The shock was felt as far as Germany: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba surprisingly resigned, along with several other cabinet members. Kuleba, however, has so far remained in office alongside Volodymyr Zelensky probably the most important face of Ukraine on the world stage. Now Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) and his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerow canceled a joint statement in Berlin at short notice. And Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock publicly regretted Kuleba’s withdrawal.

The big question: What is behind the departure from Selenskyj’s cabinet in the middle of Ukraine Warjust in the multi-front struggle over the Donbass and the Russian oblast of Kursk? Ukraine expert Eduard Klein from the Research Centre for Eastern Europe at the University of Bremen refers to rumors that have been circulating for months – and sees in conversation with IPPEN.MEDIA Zelensky’s “power politics” behind the cabinet reshuffle. It is not really about a change in strategy.

Kulebas Aus: Ukraine Foreign Minister with “political power” – Selenskyj’s presidential office is probably heading against

With a term of four and a half years, Kuleba was one of the longest-serving ministers under Zelensky, Klein explains. During this time, the foreign minister built up a large international network through intensive war diplomacy – “and with it a visible profile and political power.”

According to Klein, this is precisely what runs counter to Zelensky’s personnel policy. The presidential office under Andriy Yermak – which has itself gained a lot of influence since the beginning of the war – is trying to “restrict” “too independent or influential actors,” he says. There are other examples of this approach. The popular commander-in-chief of the army, Valery Zalushny, was allegedly dismissed in February for the same reasons. Zelensky had already carried out such government reshuffles before Russia’s full-scale invasion.

People with less political clout, on the other hand, can climb the career ladder quickly, provided they have proven themselves in recent years and are “loyal to the president or the presidential office.” This applies to cabinet members Oleksandr Kamyshin and Olha Stefanishyna, for example. The Minister for Strategic Industry and the Deputy Prime Minister have also submitted their resignations – but as things stand, they are probably doing so “to take up important positions in the new cabinet,” as Klein believes.

Selenskyj restructures his cabinet in the middle of the Ukraine war: “He probably wanted to implement it as quickly as possible”

The timing of the ministerial reshuffles does not surprise Klein. Selenskyj announced a government restructuring five days before the start of the operation in Kursk. At that time, “unlike the rest of the world,” he already knew about the plans for the attack. The cabinet reshuffle was planned in parallel anyway, concludes Klein, who also writes for the trade journal Ukraine Analysis writes.

It is impossible to say whether a later date would have been better for the cabinet reshuffle: “Even if direct fighting on the front lines were to decrease, Russia would continue to attack civilian targets and critical infrastructure from the air.” Given the massive destruction of electricity, water and heat supplies, the overall situation could even worsen in winter, stresses Klein. “In this respect, I think it seems that they wanted to push through the cabinet reshuffle, which had been decided on some time ago, as quickly as possible.”

Whether Kuleba will actually be dismissed will probably only be decided on Thursday: The Ukrainian parliament accepted several requests for Kuleba’s resignation on Wednesday afternoon – but not Kuleba’s. Nevertheless, deputy Andrij Sybiha was already considered a candidate for his successor. (fn)