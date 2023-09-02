86-year-old pensioner receives a tax bill of 26 thousand euros and writes to Meloni: “I can’t pay”

Twenty-six thousand euros to be paid within five days. Receiving the tax bill, for an assessment dating back to 1998, was a pensioner from Piancastagnaio (Siena), who decided to ask for help directly from Palazzo Chigi.

“I am an 86-year-old retiree and I live in a small mountain village,” wrote the 86-year-old former entrepreneur in a letter addressed to Giorgia Meloni. “My job has always been that of merchant and entrepreneur. I have always tried to have an honest and loyal relationship with dozens of regularly employed employees to whom I have paid contributions civilly. This is still reminded to me today when I meet my former employees”.

In the letter, reported by La Nazione, the man spoke of “persistence”, asking the premier how he will be able to pay “since I do not own real estate and that the only income to support is the pension, among other things modest ”. “I feel like a second-class citizen,” he concluded.