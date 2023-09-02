Saturday, September 2, 2023, 7:06 p.m.



More than 350 geraniums in shades of pink, red and white already decorate the parterre that surrounds the Oval. After a few summer months in which the central fountain has remained without any type of decoration, a few days ago workers from the Department of Parks and Gardens carried out the planting, which will continue in various areas of the city of the sun in preparation for the ‘Feria Chica’, the Guadalentín Sports Games, the September Fair and Festivities and the Murcia Region Crafts Fair.

“Its placement was scheduled for the time when there was a drop in temperatures to prevent damage to the plant,” said Antonio David Sánchez, Councilor for Parks and Gardens, who alluded to the lack of budget of his council as the main reason of the state that some green spaces of the municipality of Lorca have presented during the summer months. In this sense, Sánchez showed his concern, because the municipal nurseries “are empty” and “there is no budget to carry out new plantings.”

In addition, the councilor expressed his concern for the Christmas season, since the Easter Flower “should have already been planted” in the municipal nurseries. “We’re going late. We are making a great effort, but the situation they have left us with is very complicated,” concluded Sánchez Alcaraz.