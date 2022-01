It would be the crown on his career and his big dream: Silvio Berlusconi Presidente della Republica. In recent months, the former prime minister has made no secret of his ambition and at the end of last week the centre-right coalition of Forza Italia, Fratelli d’Italia and Matteo Salvini’s Lega officially announced: Silvio Berlusconi is our candidate. But now, a week later, there are serious doubts.