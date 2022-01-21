2022 started with everything for the Akira Toriyama franchise

The first month of 2022 is nearing completion but it hasn’t gone without leaving a surprise for fans of Dragon Ball. On January 20, the chapter 80 from the manga Super and with it came several revelations. Especially about the brothers Heeter who have become the great villains of the current arc.

Throughout the current plot of Dragon Ball Super we have had quite a bit of new information. Perhaps the most interesting of these was that Bardock, the father of Goku, had an important role in the past of Big wave. Now the new chapter gives another twist to the nut by revealing that we actually did not know this Saiyan that well.

Dragon Ball Super reveals that Bardock had a great hidden power

If you have been following the current arc, you know that the last chapters have been showing a great battle between Big wave Y Heater Gas. After being perceived as the great villain, the Cerelian was forced to be a kind of protagonist, since Goku Y Vegeta they were too weak to continue fighting.

during this fight Dragon Ball Super dropped a bombshell for fans of the franchise. Heater Gas was practically defeated when his brother, elec, made him release a new form full of power. By doing this he informed his rivals that he had only used this transformation once in the past. This was against Bardock.

A flashback of Gas to that battle with the father of Goku and it gave off a powerful aura. It is worth mentioning that the brother Heeter he is quite afraid of Bardock, which makes us think that its power must have been devastating. Perhaps this is the key to defeating the new villains of Dragon Ball Super.

For years we have believed that Bardock he was a low class saiyan. Although he managed to lead a rebellion against frieza, was finally annihilated with everything and the planet Vegeta. Now Dragon Ball Super He has shown us that our perception of him was wrong. However, it seems that we will have to wait for the next chapters to know how strong it was.

