The shortage of supplies due to the shortage of materials has caused in the construction sector of the Region of Murcia that 68% of the employers recognize that they have suffered delays in the execution of the works, although the final term has not been affected and up to 10 % have come to admit the paralysis of their projects in execution. Some results that are extracted from a survey that the Regional Federation of Construction Entrepreneurs of Murcia (Frecom), carried out in November among its more than 300 associates.

Regarding the rise in prices, 96% of Murcian builders have noticed an unusual increase in the purchase price of materials in the last three months. Steel, plastic and concrete are the ones that have become more expensive. In fact, the rise in the price of materials has increased the total cost of the works, on average by 20%.

Likewise, 55% of those surveyed point out that the increase in prices of raw materials has forced them to cancel a contract. In addition, and waiting to see how 2022 develops, almost two out of 10 respondents point out that they have already suffered some economic penalty due to this price increase.

The Frecom employers’ association presented the results of the survey on construction materials in the framework of its last Governing Council of the year, held on Thursday, with the presence of more than fifty members of the organization.

From the regional construction federation they have again demanded the implementation, by the local, regional and state administration, of mechanisms that allow the rebalancing of prices in the contracts to put an end to a crisis that could lead to the ruin of hundreds of companies, as reported in a press release.