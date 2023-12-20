You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Peru Earthquake
Peru Earthquake
The epicenter of the earthquake was located 31 kilometers west of Aplao, in the province of Castilla.
This Wednesday, December 20, a 6.2 magnitude earthquake shook southern Peru. According to the record of the Colombian Geological System, the depth was 93 km and it occurred at 7:11 in the morning.
Arequipaone of the main cities of the neighboring country, It is where most of the reports are being generated and videos of the moment in which the seismic event was recorded are already circulating on social networks.
For example, in a clip, People from the Fontana sector in Cerro Colorado reported a series of landslides.
🔴#NOW | Neighbors of the Fontana sector in Cerro Colorado report landslides caused by the 6.0 magnitude earthquake that shook the Arequipa region this morning.
📻103.9 FM pic.twitter.com/RbwRVQMW2Z
— National Radio (@RadioNacionalFM) December 20, 2023
Furthermore, as reported by the IGP, The epicenter of the earthquake was located 31 kilometers west of Aplao, in the province of Castilla.
SEISMIC REPORT
IGP/CENSIS/RS 2023-0741
Local Date and Time: 12/20/2023 07:11:20
Magnitude: 6.0
Depth: 99km
Latitude: -16.11
Length: -72.78
Intensity: IV-V Aplao
Reference: 31 km W of Aplao, Castilla – Arequipa
— National Seismological Center (@Sismos_Peru_IGP) December 20, 2023
