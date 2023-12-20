Welcome to the world of vintage slot machines and fruit machines! If you’re a fan of nostalgic online casino gaming and unique collectibles, you’re in for a treat. In this article, we’ll take you on a journey through Etsy UK, where you can explore a treasure trove of vintage slot machines and discover the magic of retro gaming. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or a newcomer to the world of vintage slots, there’s something here for everyone.

Check the article to explore vintage slot machines on Etsy UK and dive into the nostalgia of retro slot machine gaming. From rare antique penny slots to iconic fruit machines, we’ll guide you through the world of vintage gaming.

What Types of Vintage Slot Machines Can I Find on Etsy?

Browse Etsy UK to uncover a treasure trove of rare vintage barcrest crash bang wallop machines, silver slot machines, casino slot machines, trade stimulators from the 1920s, antique penny slots, and more. You can even find vintage toy slot machines and retro penny arcades for decor.

Specific machines run the gamut from:

– Vintage fruit machines: Iconic 3-reel mechanical gambling games called fruit machines or puggy machines in the UK. These bingo-based games feature fruit and bell symbols.

– Vintage Barcrest machines: Famous British manufacturer from the 60s/70s. Look for their popular Crash Bang Wallop machine.

– Antique cast iron slots: Ornate century-old coin-operated vending machines and trade stimulators.

– Vintage Japanese slots: Colorful postwar machines called pachislo often new in box.

– Electronic slots: Vintage 1990s machines transitioning from mechanics to digital.

– Vintage coin pushers: Iconic rotating coin pusher arcade amusement games.

And much more! With patience, you can land excellent deals on rare beauties like Mills High Top antique slots, Jennings Chief Eagle vintage machines, and lost 1950s wonders by Gottlieb, Rockola and Watling.



Are These Bandit and Penny Slot Machines Fully Functioning?

While individual jackpot slot machine selection vary in functionality, many vintage slots on Etsy UK work perfectly as amusing conversation pieces. However, some may need refurbishment for regular practical use due to decades sitting idle.

Carefully study each slot machine with free shipping description for details on working order. Optimal finds include:

\- Rare 9ct gold working one arm bandits

\- Fully refurbished diy slot machine professionally serviced and cleaned

\- Mint metal slot machine that lay safely packed away for decades

What Are Common Prices for Amusement Slot Machines?

As collectible antiques, vintage slot machine prices understandably run high but offer tremendous value compared to alternatives. While tabletop trade stimulators start around £600 and mini arcade slots under £900, most full-size machines fall in the following ranges:

– £900-£1,500: Tabletop vintage slots, mini machines, vending bandits, etc. Too small for gameplay.

– £1,500-£3,000: Mid-century electronic slots. Entry level for playability.

– £3,000-£10,000+: Premium classic mechanical machines (pre-1960s) fully restored.

However, deals over £15,000 for rare beauties are not unheard of. Unique hand-crafted vintage slots also demand premium pricing.

What Are Shipment Costs for Heavy Slot Machines?

One major advantage Etsy offers is consolidated global shipping from the UK for large parcels under 30 kilos through Pitney Bowes, ParcelForce, etc. So even bulky cast iron Mills slot machines include free shipping to most regions.

However:

– Larger slots weighing 30+ kilos require third party shipping quotes.

– Local pickup in London skips shipping fees entirely.

– International buyers outside the UK pay added customs/duties fees.

Read slot machine listings closely to see if weight falls under 30 kilos for free global shipping. If not listed, message the seller requesting a shipping quote.

Are These Vintage Retro Slot Machines Legal to Own?

In the UK and most regions, vintage slot machine ownership follows the same guidelines as antique guns, swords, gambling devices etc. Generally, private citizens face little issue owning vintage slots for:

– Decorative display (most common)

– Personal amusement gaming (no cash payouts)

– Collection and restoration

However, public operation of vintage slots for commercial gambling remains illegal without special licensure. Always check your local laws.

What Features Should I Look For in Vintage Slot Machines and Fruit Machine Arcades?

Must-Have Features

High priority options to seek in vintage UK fruit machines include:

Functionality

– Fully working mechanism

– Accepts coins

– Paying combinations

– Auto-play handle

Hardware

– Original reel strips

– Coin entry mechanism

– Wooden cabinet in good condition

Aesthetics

– Evocative theme

– Colorful artwork

– Vintage Manufacture dates

“Nice-to-Have” Bonuses

Rarer special features that increase value include:

– Ticket dispensing

– Gambling payout ability

– Bonus rounds, nudge options

– Manufacturer name recognition

– Unique one-off custom builds

Prioritize must-haves first when evaluating slot machines for purchase.

What Are the Best Vintage UK Slot Machine Manufacturers?

For slot machine collectors, a maker’s name means everything. Reputable British brands known for quality and nostalgia include:

Barcrest

Popular vintage Barcrest fruit machines like Crash Bang Wallop mix bingo mechanics with slot machine flair. later models add video effects.

Bellfruit

This modern descendant of the classic GPM manufacturer retains beloved UK fruit machine traditions.

Mazooma

Mazooma built some of the final purely mechanical fruit machines before electronic gaming prevailed.

JPM

JPM slots expertly blend vintage flair with modern amenities like large jackpots.

Vintage slots by these British manufacturers assure quality and nostalgia. However, exploring lesser known brands often unearths hidden gems.

Key Takeaways

Rediscover the golden age of slot gaming and bring vintage casino flair home by browsing one-of-a-kind slot machines for sale on Etsy UK. Key tips include:

– Seek fully working vintage fruit machines, one-arm bandits, and penny slots

– Prioritize rare makers like Barcrest for quality and nostalgia

– Account for taxes, customs fees, and third-party shipping on large machines

– Carefully vet slot machine condition and lawfulness for ownership

– Lap up deals on display-only vintage slots to admire their aging beauty

Owning an antique slot machine that survived decades offers a bridge to the past and an artefact likely full of fascinating stories perfect for kickstarting lively conversations.