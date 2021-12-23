Dubai (Etihad)

The Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has received half a million visitors in just 75 days since its opening. The drive to achieve this feat has been very special, with nearly 100 commercial, thematic and cultural events organized daily representing different regions of Pakistan.

The pavilion attracted an additional 50,000 visitors in just 7 days. While the pavilion welcomed Pakistani expatriates and many residents of the United Arab Emirates over the 82 days, the majority of the visitors were from the international community.

A visitor from Mexico said: “I really liked the experience, and it felt very immersive, as the pavilion showcases all that Pakistan has to offer in terms of tourism and industry. The visit was really interesting, which makes me want to visit Pakistan one day.” Another visitor from Spain said: “The facade is an example of modernity and impeccable architecture, while the interior of the pavilion is a reflection of diverse traditions and cultures. It was a beautiful experience and I would really like to visit Pakistan now.”

Located in the middle of the “zone of opportunity”, the pavilion aims to inform, inspire and spark more conversations about the country’s “hidden treasures”. Every day, the pavilion attracts thousands of visitors of different nationalities to promote the country’s tolerant, inclusive and progressive image, by highlighting the past, present and future. It also highlights the scenic landscape, tourism, trade and investment opportunities.

In December, the Pakistan Pavilion launched a new tourism campaign, through an interactive screen powered by artificial intelligence, for interested visitors, in order to communicate with tour operators in Pakistan with the aim of planning their visit to the country.